Saudi's ACWA Power signs $1.5 bln agreement with Power China - Al-Arabiya

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian private utility ACWA Power 2082.SE said it has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, Al-Arabiya television station reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

