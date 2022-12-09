World Markets

Saudi's ACWA Power signs $1.5 bln agreement with Power China - Al-Arabiya

Credit: REUTERS/YOUSSEF BOUDLAL

December 09, 2022 — 04:51 am EST

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian private utility ACWA Power 2082.SE said it has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, Al-Arabiya television station reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

