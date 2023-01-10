Saudi's ACWA Power plans to issue up to 1.8 billion riyal sukuk - statement

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power plans to raise up to 1.8 billion riyals ($479.23 million) in an Islamic bond, or sukuk, issue, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The local currency issue, under the company's 5 billion riyal programme, will have a maturity of seven years, with the final size determined by market conditions, a company statement to the Saudi bourse said. It will have a call option after five years, subject to conditions.

HSBC Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital Company are acting as joint lead managers and bookrunners on the deal.

($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal)

