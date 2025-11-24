Markets
Saudia Group Signs Strategic Agreement With GE Aerospace For GEnx-1B Engines

November 24, 2025 — 10:40 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Saudia Group has entered into a strategic agreement with GE Aerospace (GE) to supply GEnx-1B engines for Saudia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's national flag carrier. The agreement covers Saudia's 2023 order of 39 Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft and includes spare engines as well as a multi-year maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) program.

GE Aerospace stated that the partnership also features capability-building initiatives delivered through Saudia Technic, the Group's maintenance and engineering arm, aimed at expanding and localizing the Kingdom's aerospace expertise through technical training and knowledge transfer.

GE Aerospace noted that it has a relationship spanning more than 40 years with the Saudi aerospace sector and continues to collaborate with Saudi partners to advance Vision 2030 by developing local talent and strengthening technical capabilities.

