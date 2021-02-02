Saudi wealth fund to raise more than $10 bln with loan -sources

By Saeed Azhar and Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund may raise $10 billion or more through a revolving loan, exceeding what it initially targeted, sources said, as the Public Investment Fund (PIF) seeks extra liquidity to fund its plans.

The fund, which is the engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic transformation plans for Saudi Arabia and manages a portfolio worth $400 billion, has boosted its firepower by tapping several funding sources in recent years.

PIF, which declined to comment, is raising the new facility for general corporate use, the sources told Reuters.

It has been in talks with banks since late last year about a loan facility, its third such debt raising since 2018, which it initially targeted at $7 billion.

One of the sources said the fund could raise between $13 billion and $15 billion with the one-year revolving loan, which the sources said can be renewed four times by the lenders.

That would take its total fundraising through bank debt so far to more than $30 billion, after loans of $11 billion and $10 billion raised in recent years.

A revolving loan is one that can be drawn, repaid and drawn again during the agreed lending period.

The one-year tenor, renewable for four years, helps PIF secure low interest rates, but the risk for banks is that they may end up pricing a four-year deal like a one-year facility, as not renewing it could dent their relationship with the Saudi borrower, one of the sources said.

PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help reduce Saudi Arabia's reliance on oil.

It has received proceeds from Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion initial public offering and is slated to receive nearly $70 billion in various payment tranches for Aramco's acquisition of its stake in Saudi petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE.

Last year, it was also given $40 billion from Saudi central bank's foreign reserves to back overseas acquisitions.

To boost Saudi growth, PIF plans to inject at least 150 billion riyals ($40 billion) annually in the local economy until 2025, Prince Mohammed said.

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alexander Smith)

