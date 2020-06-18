Saudi wealth fund to invest $1.49 bln in India's Jio Platforms

BENGALURU, June 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will invest 113.67 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) in Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS Jio Platforms, the Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said on Thursday.

The Saudi sovereign wealth funds' investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, Reliance said in a statement.

($1 = 76.0680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

