News & Insights

Saudi wealth fund PIF to seek up to $5 bln in Oman investments

July 27, 2023 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by Tala Ramadan for Reuters ->

Adds detail, context throughout

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Oman have agreed on Thursday to boost cooperation and explore investment opportunities, the Omani state news agency said, with up to $5 billion earmarked for potential Saudi investments in Oman.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up investments in Oman in a show of support for one of the Gulf's weaker economies as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to grow non-oil sectors in a diversification push.

Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) on Thursday signed a preliminary pact to identify investments in Oman under the Saudi Omani Investment Company, wholly owned by the PIF, in various sectors.

In October, PIF established five regional investment companies targeting investments of up to $24 billion as part of a strategy grow its assets under management and diversify Saudi Arabia's revenue sources.

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.