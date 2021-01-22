Saudi unemployment dips slightly to 14.9% in third quarter, data shows

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Unemployment in Saudi Arabia fell in the third quarter of 2020 to 14.9% from 15.4% in the second quarter, official data in the world's biggest oil exporter showed on Friday.

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Unemployment in Saudi Arabia fell in the third quarter of 2020 to 14.9% from 15.4% in the second quarter, official data in the world's biggest oil exporter showed on Friday.

The government has been pushing through economic policies since 2016 to create millions of jobs and reduce unemployment to 7% by 2030. The plans have been disrupted by the coronavirus crisis that sent oil prices plummeting in 2020.

"The impact of COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the Saudi labour market and the economy," the General Authority for Statistics said.

It said total participation in the labour market was 59.5% in the three months from July to September, rising 0.1 percentage points from the second quarter.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More