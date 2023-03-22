World Markets

Saudi, UAE investors plan to invest in SpaceX - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 22, 2023 — 06:29 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds background, details from report

March 22 (Reuters) - A unit of Saudi Arabia's investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for Elon Musk-led SpaceX, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The funding round is expected to value the rocket maker at about $140 billion, the report added.

SpaceX raised $2 billion in 2022 and $2.6 billion in 2020, according to venture capital firm Space Capital.

The company and Morgan Stanley's representatives have told investors that Saudi Arabia's Water and Electricity Holding Company, part of the country's sovereign wealth fund, and United Arab Emirates' Alpha Dhabi are part of the funding round, according to the report.

SpaceX, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Alpha Dhabi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.