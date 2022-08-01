US Markets

Saudi to push OPEC+ to increase oil production at upcoming meeting -Fox Business reporter

Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Saudi Arabia will push OPEC+ to increase oil production at an upcoming meeting on Wednesday, a Fox Business news reporter said on Monday.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz assured U.S. President Joe Biden on the production increase when they met on July 16, the reporter said in a tweet.

The White House has said it anticipates major oil producers in the OPEC+ alliance will increase crude production following President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East last month.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said a U.S.-Arab summit on Saturday did not discuss oil and that OPEC+ would continue to assess market conditions and do what is necessary.

OPEC+, which also includes Russia, is set to meet on Aug. 3.

