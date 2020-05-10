Saudi to distribute $493 mln as "Ramadan Aid" for social security beneficiaries

CAIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - Saudi king Salman ordered on Monday the distribution of "Ramadan Aid" worth 1.85 billion riyal ($492.6 million) for social security beneficiaries, the state news agency reported.

Providers of families will get 1,000 riyals each while family members will get 500 riyals each.

($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

