Saudi to distribute $493 mln as "Ramadan Aid" for social security beneficiaries

Hesham Abdul Khalek Reuters
Published
Saudi king Salman ordered on Monday the distribution of "Ramadan Aid" worth 1.85 billion riyal ($492.6 million) for social security beneficiaries, the state news agency reported.

Providers of families will get 1,000 riyals each while family members will get 500 riyals each.

($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

