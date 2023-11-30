Saudi to cut output by 1 mln bpd under OPEC+ deal, Russia by 0.5 mln bpd - source

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is set to cut output by 1 mln barrels per day (bpd) in early 2024 under the terms of an OPEC+ agreement on Thursday, with Russia contributing a 500,000 bpd cut, an OPEC+ delegate told Reuters.

Other members of the producer alliance are also expected to contribute additional cuts, the source added.

