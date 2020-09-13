World Markets

Saudi Telecom says no deal reached on Vodafone Egypt stake

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator Saudi Telecom Co (STC) on Sunday said no agreement has been reached to buy a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt, and that the parties have agreed to keep dialogue open.

Adds background

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator Saudi Telecom Co (STC) 7010.SE on Sunday said no agreement has been reached to buy a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt VODE.CA, and that the parties have agreed to keep dialogue open.

In January, STC signed a non-binding agreement to buy the stake for $2.4 billion, extending the offer in April and again in July.

Originally expected to close in June, the deal would have been STC's biggest in over a decade and valued Vodafone Egypt at$4.4 billion.

STC ended the second extension "without reaching an agreement to conclude the transaction due to misalignment with relevant parties," it said in a stock exchange filing.

The non-binding agreement was reached before the coronavirus crisis struck and STC cited logistical challenges caused by the pandemic when it announced a 90-day extension in April.

With 44 million subscribers and a 40% market share, Vodafone Egypt is the country's biggest mobile operator. STC is majority owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Susan Fenton)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular