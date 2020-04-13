World Markets
VOD

Saudi Telecom extends Vodafone Egypt stake purchase process by 90 days

Contributor
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Faisal Nasser

Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the kingdom's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it needed more time to complete processes related to a planned deal to buy Vodafone Group's 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt.

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) 7010.SE, the kingdom's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it needed more time to complete processes related to a planned deal to buy Vodafone Group's 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt.

Saudi Telecom in January struck a preliminary deal to buy the stake for $2.4 billion, seeking growth in the Arab world’s most populous nation.

STC said it had extended its memorandum of understanding with Vodafone Group for 90 days and attributed the reason for the delay to logistical challenges caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular