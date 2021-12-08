Saudi Tadawul Group opens almost 10% above listing price

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Saudi Tadawul Group, the owner and operator of the kingdom's bourse, opened almost 10% above its listing price in its Riyadh market debut on Wednesday.

The bourse's shares were priced at the top of the range last week, at 105 riyals ($27.99) per share. They opened at 115.4 riyals on Wednesday.

Saudi Tadawul Group raised 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) via an initial public offering (IPO) that was 121 times oversubscribed.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

