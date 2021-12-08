Saudi Tadawul Group opens almost 10% above listing price

Contributor
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Shares in Saudi Tadawul Group, the owner and operator of the kingdom's bourse, opened almost 10% above its listing price in its Riyadh market debut on Wednesday.

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Saudi Tadawul Group, the owner and operator of the kingdom's bourse, opened almost 10% above its listing price in its Riyadh market debut on Wednesday.

The bourse's shares were priced at the top of the range last week, at 105 riyals ($27.99) per share. They opened at 115.4 riyals on Wednesday.

Saudi Tadawul Group raised 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) via an initial public offering (IPO) that was 121 times oversubscribed.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters