Saudi supports comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace solution

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the establishment of a Palestinian state based on borders before the 1967 war, the Saudi foreign minister said on Twitter on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jon Boyle)

