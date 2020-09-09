Companies

Saudi supports comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace solution

Contributor
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published

Saudi Arabia supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the establishment of a Palestinian state based on borders before the 1967 war, the Saudi foreign minister said on Twitter on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jon Boyle) ((Ulf.Laessing@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: follow me on twitter @ulflaessing)) nD5N2EC017

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the establishment of a Palestinian state based on borders before the 1967 war, the Saudi foreign minister said on Twitter on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((Ulf.Laessing@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: follow me on twitter @ulflaessing))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    Sep 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular