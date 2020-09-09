Saudi supports comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace solution
Saudi Arabia supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the establishment of a Palestinian state based on borders before the 1967 war, the Saudi foreign minister said on Twitter on Wednesday.
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the establishment of a Palestinian state based on borders before the 1967 war, the Saudi foreign minister said on Twitter on Wednesday.
