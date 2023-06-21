News & Insights

US Markets
ARES

Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF sells McLaren stake to Bahrain -Sky News

June 21, 2023 — 06:48 pm EDT

Written by Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

Adds details from Sky report in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3, 4 and 6

June 21 (Reuters) - Bahrain's state investment fund Mumtalakat is buying preference shares and warrants worth 400 million pounds ($510.48 million) in carmaker McLaren from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Ares Management ARES.N, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The transaction will not lead to any new money being injected into McLaren, the Sky News report said, adding that an announcement from Mumtalakat on the deal will come on Thursday.

The purchase will expand Mumtalakat's majority stake in McLaren group, which includes the British supercar maker as well as McLaren Racing.

In July 2021, global investment firm Ares Management and Saudi's PIF provided much of a 550 million-pound equity investment in the McLaren group.

Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund could not be reached for comment. Ares Management declined to comment, while McLaren and the PIF did not immediately respond.

In June of last year, Mumtalakat's chief executive, Khalid Al Rumaihi, told Reuters that he expected McLaren to go public in two to three years.

($1 = 0.7836 pound)

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.