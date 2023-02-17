Saudi sovereign fund raises Nintendo stake, second such disclosure this week

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 17, 2023 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund raised its stake in Nintendo Co 7974.T to 8.26% from 7.08%, a regulatory filing showed on Friday, the second stake increase disclosure this week following one on Wednesday.

The sovereign wealth fund has been expanding its investments in the Japanese gaming giant as well as Sweden's Embracer EMBRACb.ST and China's VSPO backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.