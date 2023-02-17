Saudi sovereign fund raises Nintendo stake, second such disclosure this week

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund raised its stake in Nintendo Co 7974.T to 8.26% from 7.08%, a regulatory filing showed on Friday, the second stake increase disclosure this week following one on Wednesday.

The sovereign wealth fund has been expanding its investments in the Japanese gaming giant as well as Sweden's Embracer EMBRACb.ST and China's VSPO backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

