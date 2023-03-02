Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6%

March 02, 2023 — 07:48 pm EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has increased its stake in Toei Co Ltd 9605.T to 6%, a filing showed on Friday, reflecting the sovereign wealth fund's growing exposure to the Japanese media industry.

PIF's stake in the Tokyo-based film and animation firm has risen from 5% to 6.03%, according to the ownership report filed with Japanese regulators.

PIF last month revealed raising its stake in the e-sports giant Nintendo to 8.26%. The leading sovereign fund has also invested in Japanese gaming companies Nexon 3659.T, Capcom 9697.T and Koei Tecmo 3635.T.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

