Saudi sovereign fund PIF appoints two to new deputy governor roles

Adds detail on new division, background

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF said on Tuesday it has established two deputy governor roles to support the $430 billion fund's continued growth and expansion.

Turqi Alnowaiser, who heads PIF's International Investments division, and Yazeed Alhumied, who leads the fund's MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Investments Division, formerly the Local Holdings Investments Division, will take on the roles alongside their current responsibilities, it said.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), led by Governor Yasir al-Rumayyan, is at the centre of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

The fund is expected to inject at least $40 billion annually into the local economy until 2025, and increase its assets to $1 trillion by that date.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.