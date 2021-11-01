Commodities

Saudi Sago buys 1.268 mln T of milling wheat at $377.54/tonne

Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO), said on Monday it had bought about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat at an average price of $377.54 per tonne.

SAGO said it made these purchases for 2022 arrival:

Jeddah Sea Port (C&F):

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $370.61 C&F (Jan. 10 - 20)

- 60,000 tonnes from Trade House at $377.00 C&F (Jan. 10 - 20 )

- 63,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $378.20 C&F (Jan. 10 - 20)

- 63,000 tonnes from Louis Dreyfus at $379.90 C&F (10 - 20 Jan. 10 - 20)

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $371.11 C&F (Feb. 10 - 20)

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $374.11 C&F (Mar. 10 - 20)

- 63,000 tonnes from Louis Dreyfus at $379.40 C&F (Mar. 10 - 20)

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $378.61 C&F (Apr. 10 - 20)

Yanbu Sea Port (C&F):

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $371.61 C&F (Jan. 10 - 20)

- 63,000 tonnes from Louis Dreyfus at $376.90 C&F (Jan. 10 - 20)

- 63,000 tonnes from Holbud Limited at $379.42 C&F Jan. 10 - 20)

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $371.11 C&F (Feb. 10 - 20 )

- 63,000 tonnes from Louis Dreyfus at $378.40 C&F (Feb. 10 - 20)

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $378.61 C&F (Apr. 10 - 20)

Dammam Sea Port (C&F):

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $380.61 C&F (Jan. 10 - 20 )

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $381.61 C&F (Jan. 10 - 20)

- 60,000 tonnes from Trade House at $389.00 C&F (Jan. 10 - 20)

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $379.11 C&F (Feb. 10 - 20)

- 65,000 tonnes from Viterra at $377.11 C&F (Mar. 10 - 20 )

Jizan Sea Port (C&F):

- 55,000 tonnes from Soufflet at $379.84 C&F (Jan. 10 - 20)

Traders said at least 120,000 tonnes would come from Russia.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Jan Harvey and Louise Heavens)

