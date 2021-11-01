Saudi Sago buys 1.268 mln T of milling wheat at $377.54/tonne

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO), said on Monday it had bought about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat at an average price of $377.54 per tonne.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

