Saudi riyal recovers some losses in forwards market

The Saudi riyal recovered some of its losses against the U.S. dollar in the forwards market on Tuesday, after dropping to a more than two-year low on Monday following a plunge in oil prices.

One-year dollar/riyal forwards, which are trades scheduled to take place 12 months from now, hit a high of 145 points on Tuesday, after hitting a high of 182.5 points on Monday, Refinitiv data showed.

