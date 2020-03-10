Saudi riyal recovers some losses in forwards market

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - The Saudi riyal recovered some of its losses against the U.S. dollar in the forwards market on Tuesday, after dropping to a more than two-year low on Monday following a plunge in oil prices.

One-year dollar/riyal forwards, which are trades scheduled to take place 12 months from now, hit a high of 145 points on Tuesday, after hitting a high of 182.5 points on Monday, Refinitiv data showed.

