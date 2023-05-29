News & Insights

Saudi retailer United Electronics plans IPO of consumer finance unit - sources

May 29, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Saudi retailer United Electronics is planning an initial public offering of its Islamic consumer finance business, Tasheel Finance, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

United Electronics, known as eXtra, has appointed HSBC to arrange the public share sale, said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

United Electronics did not respond to a request for comment. HSBC declined to comment.

Tasheel provides Shariah-compliant consumer finance, buy-now pay-later instalment plans, and credit cards, according to information on its website. It obtained a licence to sell credit cards from the Capital Market Authority in 2021.

HSBC was the financial advisor and lead manager of eXtra's IPO in 2011, which raised 396 million riyals ($105.60 million)for the sale of a 30% stake offered to the public.

The Gulf has seen a flurry of initial public offerings this year, with about $3.5 billion raised in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv, despite a slump in deals globally.

The figures from the Middle East were boosted by the IPO of ADNOC Gas, the world's largest during that period.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.