Saudi retailer United Electronics plans IPO of consumer finance unit - sources

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Saudi retailer United Electronics is planning an initial public offering of its Islamic consumer finance business, Tasheel Finance, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

United Electronics, known as eXtra, has appointed HSBC to arrange the public share sale, said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.

United Electronics did not respond to a request for comment. HSBC declined to comment.

Tasheel provides Shariah-compliant consumer finance, buy-now pay-later instalment plans, and credit cards, according to information on its website. It obtained a licence to sell credit cards from the Capital Market Authority in 2021.

HSBC was the financial advisor and lead manager of eXtra's IPO in 2011, which raised 396 million riyals ($105.60 million)for the sale of a 30% stake offered to the public.

The Gulf has seen a flurry of initial public offerings this year, with about $3.5 billion raised in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv, despite a slump in deals globally.

The figures from the Middle East were boosted by the IPO of ADNOC Gas, the world's largest during that period.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.