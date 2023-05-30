News & Insights

Saudi retailer United Electronics considers consumer finance IPO

May 30, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd for Reuters ->

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's United Electronics Company, owner of retailer eXtra, said on Tuesday it was evaluating strategic options for its consumer finance business, including a possible initial public offering.

The statement to the stock exchange came after Reuters on Monday reported the company had appointed HSBC to arrange a public share sale, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

"Any decision regarding these strategic options is still subject to completing the necessary financial, technical and legal assessments; obtaining the relevant corporate approvals; as well as any necessary regulatory approvals," the company said in the bourse filing.

