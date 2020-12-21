Saudi regulator fines Saudi Telecom (STC) 10 mln riyals

CAIRO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's general authority for competition (GAC) on Monday fined Saudi Telecom Company (STC) 10 million Saudi riyals ($2.67 million), state TV said.

The authority said the fine was a result of the company "abusing its dominant position", state TV reported.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by David Evans)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.