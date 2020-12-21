T

Saudi regulator fines Saudi Telecom (STC) 10 mln riyals

Nayera Abdallah Reuters
CAIRO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's general authority for competition (GAC) on Monday fined Saudi Telecom Company (STC) 10 million Saudi riyals ($2.67 million), state TV said.

The authority said the fine was a result of the company "abusing its dominant position", state TV reported.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

