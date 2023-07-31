Saudi quarterly GDP grows 1.1% on the year

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product grew 1.1% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to government estimates on Monday.

Growth was largely driven by a 5.5% increase in non-oil activities, the General Authority for Statistics said, while oil activities decreased by 4.2%.

