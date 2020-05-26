Saudi public sector employees will return to work starting May 31

RIYADH, May 26 (Reuters) - Saudi public sector employees will start returning to work gradually as of Sunday May 31, after more than two months of suspension amid strict measures to help curb the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Public sector workers will eventually resume work as normal as of June 14, Minister of Human Resources Ahmed al-Rajhi said in a televised speech on Tuesday.

On March 16, Saudi Arabia suspended work in all government sectors except health and security as part of the efforts to contain the pandemic.

The government said on Monday it will begin easing restrictions on movement and travel this week.

Restrictions will be lifted in three phases, culminating in the curfew completely ending from June 21, with the exception of the holy city of Mecca, the state news agency reported.

