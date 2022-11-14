Saudi Public Investment Fund Ups Stake in Babylon Holdings (BBLN)

Fintel reports that Public Investment Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 75,769,746 shares of Babylon Holdings Limited - Class A (BBLN). This represents 12.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 35,410,789 shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 113.97% and an increase in total ownership of 3.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Babylon is a world leading, digital-first, value-based care company whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone on Earth.

Babylon endeavors to support patients’ health needs, all from their devices, with the aim to promote longer and healthier lives. When sick, Babylon provides assistance to navigate the health system, connecting patients digitally to the right clinician 24/7, at no additional cost.

Founded in 2013, Babylon has since delivered millions of clinical consultations and AI interactions, with c.2m clinical consultations and c.3.9m AI interactions in 2020 alone. Babylon works with governments, health providers and insurers across the globe, and support healthcare facilities from small local practices to large hospitals.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Kinnevik AB (publ) holds 54,942,568 shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB holds 6,000,000 shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. holds 3,500,000 shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 2,969,350 shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Babylon Holdings Limited - Class A. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 107.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Babylon Holdings Limited - Class A is 0.3244%, a decrease of 66.8005%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.18% to 116,337,847 shares.

