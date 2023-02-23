Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28

February 23, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Saudi property developer Dar Global said on Thursday it plans to directly list in London Stock Exchange's main market at a valuation of about $600 million.

Dar Global said it is expected to list its entire issued ordinary share capital on Feb. 28, adding that the listing was approved by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.

Dar Global completed a private placement by issuing about 21 million shares at $3.33 per share to raise $72 million, the company said.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.