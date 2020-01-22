Saudi prince helped hack Amazon boss Bezos' phone? Absurd, says minister

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister dismissed allegations that the crown prince may have been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as "absurd" on Wednesday, seeking to head off a dispute that could damage the kingdom's reputation.
