Saudi PIF pays back $10 bln bridge loan - statement

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) said on Friday it paid back a $10 billion bridge loan it raised last year.

"PIF has today announced the repayment of its $10 billion bridge loan with international banks. PIF has paid back the bridge loan in full, as initially planned in October 2019," it said in a statement.

Over the last two years, banks have lent billions to the fund, which is the engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic transformation plans for Saudi Arabia.

The $10 billion bridge loan, needed to back new investments, was provided by 10 international banks including Bank of America, HSBC and JP Morgan.

It was linked to the acquisition by Saudi Aramco 2222.SE of PIF's stake in petrochemical company Saudi Basic Corporation (SABIC) 2010.SE, a deal worth nearly $70 billion which was completed in June.

PIF this year has spent billions of dollars to buy shares of companies overseas, with its firepower boosted by a $40 billion transfer of Saudi foreign reserves in March and April.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

