Saudi PIF nearly triples U.S. stock holdings; adds Alibaba, Walmart

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, nearly tripled its holdings of U.S.-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter, adding shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N, Walmart IncWMT.N and Pinterest PINS.N.

Its U.S.-listed stock holdings in the quarter ended Sept. 30 increased from nearly $16 billion in the prior quarter.

Other stocks it bought included Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS and Ballard Power Systems BLDP.TO.

The PIF, which manages $430 billion in assets, is at the centre of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

