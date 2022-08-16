Saudi PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom and Microsoft in U.S. shopping spree

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought shares in Alphabet GOOGL.O, Zoom Video ZM.O and Microsoft MSFT.O as part of a wider pick of U.S. stocks, bringing the sovereign wealth fund's second-quarter investments to about $40.8 billion.

The PIF acquired 213,000 class A shares in Alphabet, 4.7 million class A shares in Zoom and 1.8 million shares in Microsoft, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed.

It also acquired shares in JPMorgan JPM.N and BlackRock BLK.N, buying 3.9 million shares and 741,693 shares respectively.

The fund bought 6.3 million shares in Starbucks SBUX.O, and added other stocks including Adobe Systems ADBE.O, Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Salesforce CRM.N, Home Depot HD.N, Costco COST.O, Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N, Datadog DDOG.O and NextEra Energy NEE.N.

The PIF, which manages $620 billion in assets, is at the centre of Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

The PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help to reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.