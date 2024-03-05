News & Insights

Saudi PIF, Bahrain's Mumtalakat to boost cooperation, investment

March 05, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Chokeir for Reuters ->

Adds context

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - The sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation and investment in strategic sectors, Saudi state TV reported.

Saudi Arabia's PIF said the MoU will enhance its investment opportunities in Bahrain and will provide others for the private sector in the two countries, Tuesday's TV report added.

Bahrain's Mumtalakat last year bought shares and warrants in luxury automaker McLaren worth 400 million pounds ($509 million) from PIF and Ares Management ARES.N, Sky News has reported.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Chokeir; Editing by Alexander Smith)

