Saudi pharmacy firm Nahdi soars on debut vs IPO price
DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Nahdi Medical Co, Saudi Arabia's market leader in retail pharmacies, made a strong market debut on Tuesday, opening 16.8% above its initial public offering price.
Nahdi opened at 153 riyals ($40.79), up from an IPO price of 131 riyals, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Nahdi had raised $1.36 billion in the country's biggest IPO since Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE listing in 2019.
($1 = 3.7513 riyals)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
