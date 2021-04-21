Markets
IBM

Saudi Payments Launches Instant Payments System In Collaboration With IBM, Mastercard

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Saudi Payments announced the launch of Saudi Arabia's instant payments system 'sarie' in cooperation with IBM (IBM) and Mastercard (MA). Sarie allows bank customers to send and receive money in real-time using a wider range of services and transfer options. It supports all Saudi banks across the Kingdom.

Saudi Payments selected IBM Global Business Services, the services and consultancy arm of IBM, to lead the project as the System Integrator partner and an end-to-end digital payments solutions provider.

IBM GBS designed the solution, built a technical platform and integrated Mastercard's instant payments platform into Saudi Payments' existing infrastructure while connecting it to the IT systems of locally operating banks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM MA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular