Saudi oil exports down by nearly $12 billion year-on-year in May

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH

The value of Saudi Arabia's oil exports dropped by 65% year-on-year in May, or a fall of nearly $12 billion, official data showed on Thursday.

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - The value of Saudi Arabia's oil exports dropped by 65% year-on-year in May, or a fall of nearly $12 billion, official data showed on Thursday.

Compared with April, total exports - including non-oil exports of goods such as chemicals and plastics - decreased by 1.6%, or about $160 million, the General Authority for Statistics said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is facing a deep recession this year amid the coronavirus crisis and lower oil revenues.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More