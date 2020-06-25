Saudi oil exports down by $12 billion year on year in April

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The value of Saudi Arabia's oil exports dropped by 65.4% in April when compared to the same month a year earlier, or a fall of about $12 billion, official data showed on Thursday.

Compared to March, total exports - including non-oil exports of goods such as chemicals and plastics - decreased by 23.5%, or about $3 billion, the General Authority for Statistics said.

Amid a drop in demand and oil prices, in the first quarter the value of Saudi Arabia's oil exports plunged by 21.9% year on year to $40 billion, corresponding to a decline of about $11 billion, official data showed earlier this month.

The world's largest oil exporter could see its economy shrink by 6.8% this year, the International Monetary Fund said this week.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

