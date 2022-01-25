Saudi November oil exports rise 112.8% year-on-year - data

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's oil exports rose by 43.1 billion riyals ($11.49 billion) in November, up 112.8% from a year earlier, the General Authority for Statistics said on Tuesday.

Non-oil exports rose by 26.1% year-on-year in November to 26 billion riyals.

The total value of exports from Saudi came to 107.3 billion riyals in November, up from 58.8 billion riyals in November 2020, the authority said.

($1 = 3.7509 riyals)

