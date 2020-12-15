Saudi November inflation at 5.8% y/y on higher food prices

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

Saudi Arabia's consumer price index increased by 5.8% in November compared with the same month last year, official data showed on Tuesday, while remaining the same as October's rate.

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index SACPIY=ECI increased by 5.8% in November compared with the same month last year, official data showed on Tuesday, while remaining the same as October's rate.

The world's largest oil exporter is facing a steep economic contraction this year amid low oil prices, while coronavirus-induced restrictions curbed global crude demand and hurt domestic activity.

"Granted that the increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5% to 15% in July 2020 had an overall influence on consumer prices throughout the Kingdom, the rise of the CPI originated mainly from the increase in prices of Food and Beverages (+13.0%) and Transport (+8.0%)," the General Authority for Statistics said.

The consumer price index decreased by 0.2% year-on-year in November 2019.

Higher food prices were the main driver of the increase, the authority said.

"In particular, the increase of prices of Meat (+14.8%) and Vegetables (+22.2) was remarkable," it said.

The VAT hike contributed to an increase in non-oil revenue in the third quarter, but economists have said it will likely dampen economic recovery.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More