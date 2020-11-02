Saudi non-oil private sector grows for second straight month

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector expanded for the second consecutive month in October as output grew at a solid pace, though concerns remained over the pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.0 in October from 50.7 in September. The 50.0 mark separates growth from contraction.

The non-oil private sector shrank each month from March to August, with the exception of July when it held steady at 50.0.

"While the latest PMI data indicated a further expansion in the Saudi Arabia non-oil private sector in October, there were reasons for fresh concern about the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak," said David Owen, economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

"Sales growth slowed to just a marginal pace, after a renewed upturn in September, that was in part due to a drop in export demand. Moreover, job numbers continued to fall, with the rate of decline accelerating for the first time since June."

Non-oil private-sector employment shrank for the eighth straight month as firms shed staff and new hires were limited despite higher demand. Employment fell at a marginally faster pace than in September though the drop was still slight.

New orders grew for a second straight month, although at a slower pace, with the subindex falling to 50.7 from 52.1 in September as clients' financial issues and a lack of tourists weighed on sales growth.

Output grew quicker than in September, rising to 52.9 from 50.4, though it remained below the subindex's long-running average. Rising demand contributed to higher activity, but a weak rate of recovery and the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic curbed growth.

"Many businesses are hopeful that growth will strengthen in the coming 12 months, but there remains a high number of firms uncertain that markets can be fully revived with COVID-19 infections still prevalent around the world," Owen said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

