Saudi non-oil private sector activity grows strongly in Oct - PMI

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector expanded at a faster rate in October on the back of strong demand and rising new work inflows, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index - formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI - rose to 57.2 in October from 56.6 in September, rising above the series average since 2009 of 56.8.

"Saudi Arabian non-oil businesses signalled a strong degree of confidence in future economic conditions in October. The outlook for the next 12 months rose to its highest level since the beginning of 2021, as firms suggested that the current robust level of growth is likely to continue," wrote Naif al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

"At the same time, business activity and new orders rose sharply again, with firms seeing client demand strengthen at a robust rate. Over a third of survey respondents noted that new orders had increased since the previous survey in September. This was helped by a softening of price pressures; input costs rose at the slowest pace since February, which translated into only a modest uptick in selling charges."

The output subindex rose to 61.3 in October from 59.5 in September, while the employment subindex slipped to 50.2 from 50.5 but notched a seventh consecutive month of growth.

