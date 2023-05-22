News & Insights

US Markets
APD

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co closes deals on $8.4 bln green hydrogen plant

May 22, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by Aziz El Yaakoubi for Reuters ->

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) has signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms on a green hydrogen production facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

The company also said it concluded a $6.7 billion agreement with Air Products APD.N for the plant's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Jana Choukeir Editing by David Goodman)

((Jana.Choukeir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.