Saudi national bank starts selling 5-year sustainable sukuk - document

Credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI

February 20, 2024 — 12:25 am EST

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's biggest lender, has given an initial price guidance at around 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its latest five-year sukuk, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The lender is planning to sell a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-rate sustainable senior unsecured sukuk, the document added.

The proceeds from the sustainable debt issuance will be diverted towards financing general corporate purposes and to fulfill the bank's financial and strategic objectives, the lender disclosed in a bourse filing.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

