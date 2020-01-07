US Markets

Saudi minister gives Trump message from crown prince, meets UK def min

Stephen Kalin Reuters
RIYADH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's vice defence minister said on Tuesday he had met U.S. President Donald Trump and later British defence minister Ben Wallace to discuss regional challenges amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions.

Prince Khalid bin Salman also said on Twitter he had delivered a message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto leader, during his meeting with Trump on Monday, without providing details.

Prince Khalid, a son of King Salman, met earlier with the U.S. secretaries of defense and state on a trip scheduled after the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a U.S. strike in Iraq.

Later on Tuesday, he said he had met in London with Britain's defence minister and David Quarrey, the prime minister's international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser, to discuss "regional and international efforts in the war against terrorism".

Washington and London are key Western allies and arms suppliers for Riyadh, which is locked in a struggle with Tehran over regional supremacy.

