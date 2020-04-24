US Markets

Saudi military industry company appoints Abukhaled as acting CEO, taking over from Schwer

Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) announced on Friday the appointment of Walid Abukhaled as acting chief executive officer, taking over from Andreas Schwer.

The company, established in May 2017, seeks to localize 50% of military spending by 2030 as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the kingdom’s economy away from oil revenue.

It is owned by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund. Schwer was the boss of combat systems at Germany's Rheinmetall AG RHMG.DE before he joined SAMI as chief executive in 2018.

