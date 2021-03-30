Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres 4321.SE on Tuesday gave initial price guidance of around 5.875% for 5-1/2-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S, Goldman Sachs GS.N, HSBC HSBA.L, Albilad Investment 1140.SE, JPMorgan JPM.N, Kamco Invest KAMC.KW and Warba Bank WARB.KW are arranging the deal, which is expected to be of benchmark size and launch later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Arabian Centres, which operates 21 shopping centres across Saudi Arabia, was planning a $500 million sukuk sale.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

