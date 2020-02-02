Saudi lender Samba posts 30% rise in 2019 net profit

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

Saudi lender Samba Financial Group on Sunday posted a 30% rise in annual net profit, helped by a lower charge for an Islamic tax and a double-digit rise in revenue from special commissions, financing and investments.

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Saudi lender Samba Financial Group 1090.SE on Sunday posted a 30% rise in annual net profit, helped by a lower charge for an Islamic tax and a double-digit rise in revenue from special commissions, financing and investments.

Samba said in a bourse filing its 2019 net profit was 3.99 billion riyals, up from 3.06 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast the bank would make a net profit averaging 4.3 billion riyals, according to Refinitiv data.

Samba's fourth-quarter net profit was 764 million riyals, compared to a net loss of 586 million riyals a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations in the absence of a quarterly breakdown.

The fourth-quarter net profit was well below the average analysts' forecast of 1.11 billion riyals.

Saudi banks are benefiting from an increase in mortgages and lending for state-backed projects.

Rating agency S&P said credit losses in Saudi Arabia are set to stabilise this year, aided by the steadying economy and mortgage-led lending growth.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters