Saudi lender NCB reports 18.8% rise in 2019 net profit

Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), saw a 13.2% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, helped by increased revenue from commissions and financing, and lower operating costs.
