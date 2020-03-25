Saudi-led coalition supports Yemeni government acceptance of UN call for ceasefire - SPA

CAIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday that it supports the Yemeni government decision to accept the United Nations Secretary-General's call for a ceasefire in Yemen to combat the spread of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported, citing the coalition's spokesman.

Spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki added the coalition supports the UN envoy's efforts for a ceasefire, de-escalation, and taking practical steps to build confidence between the two parties in the humanitarian and economic aspects, SPA said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese)

